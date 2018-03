Getty Images

The Colts are putting another blocker in front of Andrew Luck.

Veteran center/guard Matt Slauson has signed with Indianapolis, the team announced today.

Slauson spent the last two years with the Chargers, three years before that with the Bears, and four years before that with the Jets.

Last year Slauson was a starter in Los Angeles for the first seven games of the season before going on injured reserve.