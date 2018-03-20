Competition Committee will be unveiling all proposals later this week

Getty Images

You’ll be hearing plenty this week about possible rule changes because the NFL’s Competition Committee currently is putting in plenty of work to compile a laundry list of proposals that will be presented to owners next week.

By Friday, the Competition Committee will unveil all of the proposal rules changes, as constructed by the Competition Committee and as submitted by individual teams. The final list will include obvious options and a few unexpected (and maybe screwy) possibilities.

Ultimately, no changes will be made unless and until 24 or more owners vote in favor of the change. And the owners don’t always accept the recommendations of the Competition Committee.

The primary focus continues to be fixing the catch rule, once and for all. According to NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent, other topics of discussion by the Competition Committee include quarterback protection, illegal contact, and sportsmanship.