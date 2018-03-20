Current touchback rule up for permanent vote at league meetings

Getty Images

The last two NFL seasons have seen teams get the ball on their own 25-yard-line after touchbacks on kickoffs, but the league has only adopted the change on a year-to-year basis to this point.

That could change at next week’s league meetings. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the league will vote on making the change to touchbacks a permanent part of the game.

The shift has led to a slight drop in the number of kickoff returns over the course of a season.

With the initial impetus for the rule change coming from the league’s desire to see fewer injuries on kickoffs, it seems unlikely that there is going to be a shift in the other direction even if the first year under the rule didn’t see a significant change on that front.