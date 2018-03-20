Dolphins safety Michael Thomas visited Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers appear to be getting active in the safety market (at a time when not many others are).

According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Dolphins safety Michael Thomas visited the Steelers Monday, his first visit since the start of the free agent period. Along with their reported interest in Morgan Burnett, it’s a foray into the pool of free agent safeties other teams aren’t making.

Thomas, 28, has been the Dolphins’ special teams captain the last two years and has 25 starts on defense in five seasons there.

Last year, he was one of three Dolphins players to routinely kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality, which makes his market interesting to watch as it relates to 49ers safety Eric Reid (though Reid’s a higher-level starter and ostensibly more expensive and/or valuable).