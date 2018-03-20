Conflicting reports about Eric Decker visiting the Saints

The Saints are apparently looking for some veteran depth at wide receiver.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, the Titans free agent is visiting New Orleans.

The 31-year-old Decker caught 54 passes for 563 yards and a touchdown in his one year with the Titans, after successful runs with the Broncos and Jets. He has three 1,000-yard seasons in eight seasons, and has always been a reliable target in the slot.

The Saints will be without recently acquired wide receiver Josh Huff for the first two games of next season because of a suspension, but otherwise their receiver group from last year returns intact, as they tendered slot wideout Willie Snead and bring back Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.

UPDATE 12:06 p.m. ET: Saints beat writer Nick Underhill says that Decker is not currently scheduled to visit the Saints. So we’ll see if he’s just taking a vacation.

  1. I know it’s a cliche to want former Minnesota athletes to come play for the hometown team and it didn’t work out last year with Michael Floyd, but it really would make sense for the Vikings to sign Decker. They let Jarius Wright go and he was the most reliable non-starting wide receiver they had. They can’t count on Treadwell to be the third guy this year so let’s bring Decker in. Hometown discount?

  2. Actually, the receiver corps does not return intact as the Saints didn’t tender an offer to third WR Brandon Coleman. Decker would fill this void nicely, and who wouldn’t want to catch passes from Drew Brees?

