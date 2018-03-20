ESPN hires John Fox as studio analyst

Getty Images

Former Bears, Broncos and Panthers head coach John Fox probably won’t roam an NFL sideline again, but he has another job.

Fox was hired by ESPN as a studio analyst, Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reports.

Although he wasn’t known as the most media-friendly coach during his days in the NFL, the 63-year-old Fox will now move into an analyst role that has previously been filled by former coaches like Herm Edwards and Bill Parcells.

The most prominent job on ESPN, Monday Night Football analyst, remains unfilled.