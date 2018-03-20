ESPN ranks Peyton Manning No. 3, Tom Brady No. 20 in its Top 20 athletes list

ESPN needs something to fill a slow time in its programming schedule, so it decided to come out with a list of the 20 most dominant athletes of the last 20 years. That list includes two football players: Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Most football fans will agree with Manning and Brady both making the list of the Top 20 athletes of the last 20 years, but the ranking will seem off: Manning is No. 3. Brady is No. 20.

Why is Brady, who has played in an NFL-record eight Super Bowls, won an NFL-record five Super Bowl rings, and won an NFL-record four Super Bowl MVP awards, all the way down at No. 20? Because ESPN says the playoffs can’t be included in these completely subjective rankings.

Seriously. We’re ranking the 20 best athletes of the last 20 years, but we’re going to just pretend that postseason performances don’t matter. Because who really cares about the playoffs, anyway?

ESPN’s reason for this is preposterous: “In evaluating players, we considered regular-season stats only, since there’s no good way to compare playoffs across sports.”

There’s no good way to compare playoffs across sports? Sure there is! You could compare how many championships each player has won. Baseball player Mike Trout is No. 18 on the list — ahead of Brady — even though Trout has never played in a World Series. Here’s a good way to compare playoffs across sports: You take Brady’s record of eight Super Bowl appearances and five Super Bowl wins, and you say that’s better than Trout’s record of zero World Series appearances and zero wins.

Is that completely fair to either Brady or Trout? No, it isn’t. Football and baseball are team sports. But guess what? This is all just an exercise in silliness anyway. Just take a look at the full ESPN list:

1-Tiger Woods
2-LeBron James
3-Peyton Manning
4-Jimmie Johnson
5-Roger Federer
6-Annika Sorenstam
7-Michael Shumacher
8-Floyd Mayweather
9-Marta
10-Usain Bolt
11-Lionel Messi
12-Serena Williams
13-Lauren Jackson
14-Cristiano Ronaldo
15-Novak Djokovic
16-Allyson Felix
17-Barry Bonds
18-Mike Trout
19-Manny Pacquiao
20-Tom Brady

That list features one male golfer, one male basketball player, two football players, one NASCAR driver, two male tennis players, one female golfer, one Formula One driver, two boxers, one male sprinter, one female soccer player, two male soccer players, one female tennis player, one female basketball player, one female sprinter and two baseball players. How exactly is it that you can find a way to compare a golfer to a basketball player, a NASCAR driver to a tennis player, a boxer to a sprinter, and men to women, but you can’t figure out a way to compare playoffs to the regular season?

The list is, laughably, missing the most dominant Olympian ever, Michael Phelps, which ESPN blames on “the data.” What data determined that the swimmer who won 23 gold medals isn’t one of the 20 most dominant athletes of the last 20 years? ESPN doesn’t say. Just trust them. It’s “the data.” And “the data” cannot be questioned.

Why didn’t any hockey players make the list? Who knows. Why two boxers but no MMA fighters? It’s anyone’s guess. Why two sprinters but no jumpers, throwers or distance runners? Honestly, who cares.

Maybe we’d all just be better off ignoring these exercises in attention-seeking. But sometimes a little mockery is in order. And when you’re trying to compare Tom Brady to Annika Sorenstam but arbitrarily deciding not to include Brady’s Super Bowl performances, you deserve to be mocked.

100 responses to "ESPN ranks Peyton Manning No. 3, Tom Brady No. 20 in its Top 20 athletes list

  6. “Top lists” are controversial on purpose to generate clicks and social media traction.

    (It works, too.)

  9. I want to say who cares its ESPN, but then again I did click the link. Mostly to laugh at their ridiculous explanation tho, and true to form they didn’t disappoint. ESPN truly is the worldwide leader in sports entertainment, just for all the wrong reasons.

  13. In all honesty, Brady was just along for the ride in 3 of those 5 championships. People underestimate how good those early 2000s Patriots defenses were. They didn’t have big names like the Ravens but they were every bit as good.

  14. another laughable effort by the worldwide joke of sportscasting

    Golfers shouldnt even be included in this list and the fact they have one as the best athlete is hilaiously bad

  15. Seriously, if you hate the ESPN list, why not just do your own work and write an article? What’s the purpose of bashing someone else’s work?

  17. Championships are based on team success.
    If you are determining athletes as the singular person they are you can’t factor in team success too much.

    Peyton Manning was a better individual QB than Tom Brady, no doubt
    The singular dynasty of the Patriots with Belichick and Brady together that long was better than the Colts/Broncos franchises were during the same period.

    It’s not that hard to grasp.

  19. He’s actually listed at number 3 (besides the point) and ESPN isn’t exactly the place to go for sports coverage anymore. It’s essentially become a subsidiary of BET and are also well known for recently reporting LeBron James GAINED 7 pounds in a basketball game.

  23. Yet another reason why ESPN is garbage to be ignored and discarded.

    As a Patriots fan it’s annoying that they’ve ruined Mike Reiss. His best work used to be in his Tuesday mailbag columns, for some reason they ended that and he rarely gets to write the quality in depth analytical pieces he used to write prior to ESPN.

    The ESPN website is trash and impossible to navigate cleanly. It’s just one never ending scroll filled with videos. I miss the old site that had actual links and was easier to navigate by sport.

  24. To quote Peyton Manning’s very first head coach:

    “PLAYOFFS? Don’t talk about playoffs!”

  25. Pretty legit since that woman reporter in heels was about .02 seconds off Brady’s Combine time.

  26. Doesn’t Brady have a higher regular season winning percentage?? What is more dominant than winning all the time??

  27. Good for a laugh. That’s about it. Geez, let’s see if we can get some clicks by doing something stupid.

  29. “patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:01 pm
    In all honesty, Brady was just along for the ride in 3 of those 5 championships. People underestimate how good those early 2000s Patriots defenses were. They didn’t have big names like the Ravens but they were every bit as good.“

    Tom Brady led the league in TDs the first full season he played, and he was throwing to an average at best group of receivers. But cool story I guess.

  30. Peyton the choke artist in front of Tom? Really? Not only do they know nothing about football, they apparently know nothing about other sports either. They put the likes of Tiger, Lebron and Peyton in front of Federer, who’s literally the greatest tennis player in history, ever. Seriously? I could go on. There’s nothing right about this list.

  32. Was surprised to see Marta at 9. Did not realize the Atlanta subway system was even eligible to compete with these guys.

  38. Article should read “ESPN ranks Jimmie Johnson No. 4, Tom Brady No. 20 in its Top 20 athletes list”

  40. Bonds at 18 is a crime, yes I know he used steroids but his dominace in baseball cant be matched in any other sport during current times. I
    Even if you exclude the postseason which makes no sense to do so how much better is Peyton anyways? He has 14 more starts and 51 more TDs but 91 more INTs, Brady has 10 more wins despite less starts and has a higher QB rating despite playing in thr North East which is much harder to pass in than AFC South where Peyton had more than 50% of his starts in domes, and the AFC West where half thr teams are in California. Dont get me wrong Peyton is an all time great but Brady is clearly the better and more successful player. ESPN continues to be a awful sports network what a surprise.

  41. Lionel Messi #11, what a joke. Some one explain me how any of those is better that what Lionel Messi has accomplished.

  42. Obviously the list is a joke and everyone knows Brady is the GOAT quarterback and GOAT team sport athlete. But the craziest thing is putting race car drivers on there. Why not throw in American Pharoah’s jockey too?

  43. Manning broke his team’s back with his salary, whereas Brady made a series of financial sacrifices. Brady is the ultimate team player.

    Almost goes without saying, but this is the reason that Brady has 5 rings and Manning has 2.

    Of course, Brady also had the luxury of playing for the best coach in all of football.

  46. Brady fit the system, Manning was the system. It’s as simple as that. For some reason the media has convinced fans who don’t understand the game that the QB is the only reason teams win SB’s. They compare football to golf or tennis and forget that the best team will win the game.

    What the bigger joke of all of this is that Aaron Rodgers, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant are not on the list either. But it’s ESPN so we all know what kind of joke they are.

  47. Uh, doesn’t ESPN want Manning to do Monday Night Football? Placing him at the bottom of their “list” wouldn’t help their pandering. I’m surprised they didn’t put him at #1.

  48. At the end of the day, it comes down to someone’s opinion. Brady lovers say it’s Brady, Manning lovers say it’s Manning. Me, I believe Hulk Hogan should be number one! When it comes to opinions, no one is wrong.

    Just my opinion!

  49. This list is a joke. Mayweather should be at the top of the list. You may not like his boring style but he is an individual sport and he is the only person on the list who is undefeated over that 20 year period.

  51. If you’re going to include Bonds on the list, I don’t know how you put him so low. He was by far the most feared hitter in baseball. Either leave him off the list because of PEDs or put him near the top if you’re going to ignore the PEDs

  52. “Manning was a better individual QB?” Based on what? He certainly had more offensive weapons than Brady except for 2007. Remind me of Brady’s stats that year. The reality is that Brady was consistently asked to do more with less and he delivered. Comparing athletes across sports is tough, but comparing QBs is easy. If you were a GM, who would you take? Even the IndyStar rated Brady ahead of Manning.

  53. Peyton Manning ? really? Tom Brady over him easily. Sure Brady benefited from better coaching. Still, I woudl take Aaron Rodgers over Peyton if you talk about athletes and sportsman factor combined. Then you got RBs and WRs and defensive players that are neglected?

  54. totally agree with you on this article’s premise! this is attention seeking nonsense, and it doesn’t have to make sense because it gets people arguing and gains the attention they are looking for! ridiculous…

  55. If it’s the last 20 years then Jordan should be on it. His last title was in ’98 and he averaged 28 ppg that year and was still the best player in the NBA. His final two seasons in Washington were in the early 2000s and he was still scoring 20+ at the time. Not sure how LeBron ends up that high given he’s not the best all-time in his sport whereas Federer, Serena and Messi all arguably are.

  57. This list sure seems to have touched a nerve but why are there no NHL players on the list…maybe a Crosby??? Or maybe no NHL since ESPN has no vested interest in NHL???

  58. So glad I can watch the draft on NFL network now. ESPN is blocked on my cable box and has been for a few years now. don’t even know who is on their network anymore

  60. How can you be dominate and not win a championship in your sport…and what about Serena being the second woman on the list at 13, absolutely ridiculous….

  66. Brady had better teams but Manning was the better quarterback.
    I’m not sure how it ever started, but the idea that Peyton Manning didn’t have much help on offense and had to do more with less might be my favorite Manning related myth.

  67. I rarely agree with MDS and his opinions, but he is spot on with this one. I’m not a Brady lover, but #20 is laughable.

  68. terripet says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    Manning changed the quarterback position

    You mean Bill Polian changed the QB position after his golden boy kept getting skunked against New England and he used his position on the competition committee to weaken defenses across the league.

  69. disgustedfan says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:59 pm
    Little things please little minds and bigger fools look on.
    Made you click and comment.

  71. We can just throw golfers and nascar drivers out of this list. Am I an athlete cause I drive to work every day?

    I know how ridiculous the driving statement was. I won’t take back the golfing statement. Lets stop being silly

  72. this is one of the funniest things i have ever seen, but all it way do is light a fire under brady some more

    espn had bb 6th as greatest coach ever a few years back, too

    quite comical the depths in which espn will go to go after the patriots franchise

    anyone claiming espn somehow kisses the pats butt is a moron

    bruschi has to be mortified at this point

  73. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    In all honesty, Brady was just along for the ride in 3 of those 5 championships.
    Well, Manning was along for the ride in one of his, and hiding in the trunk for the other, so what it your point?

  74. I just did my Top 20 list of sports networks and ESPN didn’t make the cut. They would have been higher but I didn’t have the data and didn’t count their playoff coverage.

  75. After reviewing the list, you would have to “Float like a butterfly and sting like a bee!”

  76. Simply comical. Obviously this “Top Athletes” list has nothing to do with pure athleticism, considering that Peyton might be the only QB in the last 20 years who is less athletic than Tom Brady.

    If we are talking about best at their position, then it’s no contest. Brady beats Manning hands down.

    BTW – I wonder. Does anyone know Tiger’s vertical and 40 time are? I’m wondering just how great of an “athlete” he really is.

  77. rob471773 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:05 pm
    Yet another reason why ESPN is garbage to be ignored and discarded.

    As a Patriots fan it’s annoying that they’ve ruined Mike Reiss. His best work used to be in his Tuesday mailbag columns, for some reason they ended that and he rarely gets to write the quality in depth analytical pieces he used to write prior to ESPN.

    The ESPN website is trash and impossible to navigate cleanly. It’s just one never ending scroll filled with videos. I miss the old site that had actual links and was easier to navigate by sport.

    they choose to work there

    they could easily get a role at nfln

  78. Why is Brady, who has played in an NFL-record eight Super Bowls, won an NFL-record five Super Bowl rings, and won an NFL-record four Super Bowl MVP awards, all the way down at No. 20? Because ESPN says the playoffs can’t be included in these completely subjective rankings.
    No, because wins are a TEAM accomplishment, not a QB accomplishment.

    I always cringed watching Peyton Manning line up against my team. He is the most cerebral QB this league has ever seen and that’s why he was as great as he was. He called his own plays! Unlike Brady, he did all that with very little as far as coaching support and talent on defense.

    Brady is great for sure – only a bitter Pat fan would be offended at this ranking calling Brady one of the 20 greatest athletes of all time in any sport – but I never cringed once when I saw him line up. That’s because of who is coach was and the indisputable benefit he recieved from it. BELICHICK was the man to fear when the Patriots play your team, not Brady.

    Perhaps Brady would be right up there with Manning if he didn’t have the benefit his whole career of having Coach Belichick, who unlike Brady really is and should be in the conversation for Greatest of All Time at his position.

  79. Even if you count regular season performances only, Brady has won more games, more divisions titles etc.

    Brady isn’t exactly far behind in the stats in the regular season either. After 2018 they would have played the same number of seasons, but right now Brady is 1 short because manning started playing in 1998 and Brady in 2001 (both had 1 year injuries).

    Very unclear how they chose the stats.

  81. Jimmie Johnson above Roger Federer says everything we need to know about this story and ESPN in general.

  82. Look at all the New England fans up in arms over a made up, meaningless list.
    Gosh since losing the SB, they have been on edge.
    They’ve been on edge since the cheating scandals came out.

    #Feartheasterisks

  84. Bonds and Trout are COMPLETE nonsense inclusions. The timeframe is ’98 to 2018. Bonds was historically great during that time, BUT Arod and Pujols far surpassed him in impact just because their primes overlapped the time period better. And Trout is still just getting warmed up.

    And no Michael Phelps makes this list further irrelavent, nevermind the Brady baiting part.

  86. joeflaccosunibrow says:
    March 20, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I rarely agree with MDS and his opinions, but he is spot on with this one. I’m not a Brady lover, but #20 is laughable.
    Why? This is #20 of any sport at any time, well beyond the NFL.

  90. P. Manning played his worst in big games. He was a choke. Brady is the opposite.
    Manning post-season rating – 87.4

    Tom Brady post-season rating – 90.9

    Practically the same player

  91. Forget Brady… who would ever say that Peyton Manning is the 3rd most dominant athlete of the last 20 years when he only won two championships?

  94. The irony is that Tiger Woods is #1 on the list but nobody swung his 2 iron quite better than Elin Nordegren. Lesson? it’s best to keep the driver in the bag when you can’t see the hazards ahead.

  95. No NHL players on the list? The only thing ESPN hates more than the Pats is the NHL. Please go bankrupt and disappear for ever ‘world wide leader’ … Please!

  96. I concur regarding the lack of NHL players. If LeBron is #2 then it’s odd not to see Sidney Crosby up there. Even Ovechkin.

  97. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    March 20, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    In all honesty, Brady was just along for the ride in 3 of those 5 championships. People underestimate how good those early 2000s Patriots defenses were. They didn’t have big names like the Ravens but they were every bit as good.

    Belichick started 5-13 as Pats head coach, and then won the Super Bowl as one of the biggest underdogs on a great final drive. Brady had a little to do with, hardly merely “along for the ride”. You still have yet to provide any semblance of proof that Brady is a “system” QB no matter how badly you want it. Its nonsense. Belichick would have traded Brady for picks loooooong ago if he thought he could get the same production cheaper. Not disputable.

  98. Surprised Brady made the top 20. As an athlete, your mom is probably better. He just had the luck to be in BBs system that doesn’t ask much of the quarterback. Manning had a crap line, average receivers (that PM made great) and no defense. Brady had defense, average offensive weapons, and BB telling him what to do. Patriot backups performed as well or better than Brady when he was injured or suspended, but had no luck outside of New England and BBs system.

    Brady want to be an all time great? Win a SB without BB. Not gonna happen.

  99. Tiger and Lebron. Sounds like an ESPN story to me.

    Tiger greatest athlete?? Too funny. Has he ever ran…once?

  100. ha great. Manning is significantly better upon eye test. Manning could actually run when he was young and sturdy enough to where you dont worry for his life after a big hit.
    brady is a gumpy string bean he weighs less than drew brees.

