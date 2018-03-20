Falcons bring Justin Bethel in for a vist

Getty Images

The Falcons acknowledged they weren’t going to be very active in free agency, at least until quarterback Matt Ryan‘s next deal was signed.

It hasn’t been, but they’re doing something.

The team announced that cornerback Justin Bethel was visiting today, the first reported news on the three-time Pro Bowl special teamer.

The former sixth-rounder has 14 career starts on defense, but has played in all 16 in all six of his NFL seasons.

The only other addition the Falcons have made so far is guard Brandon Fusco, as they’re limited in what they can do.