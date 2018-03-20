Jaguars release Marcedes Lewis

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Hurns isn’t the only player saying goodbye to the Jaguars this week.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis is also being released by Jacksonville. Lewis had his option picked up earlier this offseason, but his $3.5 million salary for the 2018 season was not guaranteed.

Lewis told Mark Long of the Associated Press that he’s not happy about the way things

“I think I deserved a little better than I got. … I wish they would have done it sooner,” Lewis said.

The move comes after the Jaguars signed tight ends Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul as free agents. Lewis had been with the Jaguars since 2006 and ranks third in franchise history in both catches and games played.