Jaguars releasing Allen Hurns

The Jaguars lost one wide receiver in free agency when Allen Robinson left for the Bears as a free agent and now they’ll be parting ways with another one by choice.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Jaguars will release Allen Hurns. The move will clear $7 million under the salary cap in Jacksonville.

Hurns joined the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2014, the same year Robinson was drafted in the second round, and scored touchdowns on his first two catches in Week One. He had 51 catches and six touchdowns as a rookie and 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in his second season, but missed 11 games with injuries over the last two seasons.

The Jaguars re-signed Marqise Lee and added free agent Donte Moncrief to a receiver group that also includes Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens and Rashad Greene.