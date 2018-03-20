Jaire Alexander dismisses talk of Lamar Jackson moving to receiver

Getty Images

Last month, former NFL G.M. Bill Polian drew plenty of attention for his opinion that Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson should move to receiver at the next level. Jackson’s former college teammate, cornerback Jaire Alexander, was stunned by the suggestion that Jackson should stop playing quarterback.

“I was like, ‘What?'” Alexander said during a Tuesday visit to the PFT PM podcasts. “‘What in the world? Are these people not watching film? Are they not watching the tape? Are they not seeing that he’s gotten better each year he’s been in college?’ I don’t think people watch enough film to make a statement like that. I think he’s a really good quarterback. He’s got potential to be great. That’s my take on that.”

