James Jones says Morgan Burnett is heading to the Steelers

Former NFL receiver James Jones got one step ahead of the five-minute-head’s-up information robots as to the destination of former Packers teammates Jordy Nelson. Jones is at it again with former Packers teammate Morgan Burnett.

Jones, citing an unnamed source (surely Burnett), says Burnett will fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning to finalize a deal with the Steelers.

Burnett, 29, has spent eight years with the Packers, and he has been a full-time starter for the last seven of them. The Steelers need help at the position after dumping veteran Mike Mitchell last week.

So stay tuned for something official. And stay glued to Jones’ Twitter page for the inevitable scoop regarding Aaron Rodgers‘ next contract.