Jay Gruden: “Good possibility” we draft a running back early

There are a lot of people who think that Saquon Barkley is the best overall player in this year’s draft class and it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t think he’s the best running back entering the league this year.

That makes it highly unlikely that Barkley will be on the board come the 13th pick of the first round, which means that he’s unlikely to be helping the Redskins running game come September. It does sound like Washington is going to be addressing the position at some point next month, though.

Head coach Jay Gruden told Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan that there’s a “good possibility” that the Redskins draft a running back early in the draft. The Redskins currently have the 44th and 113th pick to go with their first-round selection and bring back Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson from last year’s 27th-ranked rushing offense.

LSU’s Derrius Guice is generally considered the No. 2 back in the class with USC’s Ronald Jones and Georgia backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb also among the prospects who might be around for Washington.