Jay Gruden: “Good possibility” we draft a running back early

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
There are a lot of people who think that Saquon Barkley is the best overall player in this year’s draft class and it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t think he’s the best running back entering the league this year.

That makes it highly unlikely that Barkley will be on the board come the 13th pick of the first round, which means that he’s unlikely to be helping the Redskins running game come September. It does sound like Washington is going to be addressing the position at some point next month, though.

Head coach Jay Gruden told Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan that there’s a “good possibility” that the Redskins draft a running back early in the draft. The Redskins currently have the 44th and 113th pick to go with their first-round selection and bring back Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson from last year’s 27th-ranked rushing offense.

LSU’s Derrius Guice is generally considered the No. 2 back in the class with USC’s Ronald Jones and Georgia backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb also among the prospects who might be around for Washington.

    –which means the redskins are NOT drafting a running back early in the draft.

  3. Just another reason why Cuz should do better in Minnesota than he did with the Redskins the last few years. Washington didn’t have a good running game the last three years whereas the Vikings were 7th last year and get Dalvin Cook back.

  4. If Guice is 100% healthy, there isn’t a huge gap between he and Barkley. Barkley has the after-burners, but a lot of that raw speed gets nullified at the next level. The guys that break tackles are the ones that are the biggest difference makers in the NFL. Also, the RB’s that do well are the ones that play with a good QB, so the defense can’t key on the run game. Alex Smith doesn’t really help out his RB’s, as defenses usually crowd the line of scrimmage, and encourage Alex to throw.

  5. Its crazy that their running game was ranked so far back. All 3 of their running backs were really good in fantasy last year. But they also did a lot of pass catching. I didnt see this aa a need for washington at all.

