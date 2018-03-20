Jaylen Watkins visiting 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers have added cornerback Richard Sherman as a free agent this month and they are set to meet with another possible addition to their defensive backfield this week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they will host Jaylen Watkins on a visit Wednesday. Watkins was not tendered as a restricted free agent by the Eagles.

Watkins was a fourth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2014 and has seen time at both cornerback and safety in his four years as an NFL player. He saw action in 12 games last season — 168 defensive snaps and 164 on special teams — and finished the year with 17 tackles.

Garafolo adds that Watkins has lined up other visits if his time with the 49ers does not result in a contract for the 2018 season.