Jets LB Dylan Donahue heads to treatment facility after two DUIs

Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue has taken steps to get himself some help, after making the wrong kind of headlines this offseason.

Donahue, who has two DUI arrests this offseason — including one driving the wrong way down the Lincoln Tunnel — has checked himself into a treatment facility, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

“Dylan recognizes the seriousness of these issues and has voluntarily taken some important initial steps to deal with them,” agent Gary Uberstine said in a statement. “He is committed to this process of self-improvement, appreciates people respecting his privacy as he works to get healthy, and will address this matter publicly at an appropriate time.”

The Jets are aware he’s seeking treatment, and issued a statement saying: “We respect and support Dylan’s decision to seek treatment. It is important for him to focus on his health right now. The organization has a full support system in place when he is ready to return.”

Donahue was also arrested for drunk driving in Montana last May, an incident which happened nine days after the Jets drafted him in the fifth round, but was only reported yesterday.

Donahue played just four games for the Jets last year before an elbow injury landed him on IR, but they’re sticking with him (as they did with tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins last year). When he returns, he’ll be subject to league punishment, and a suspension is likely.