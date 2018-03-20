Jets sign Brandon Copeland, visit with WR Charles Johnson

Getty Images

The Jets were busy in the first wave of free agency, made a big trade over the weekend and they continued making moves on Monday to kick off this week.

The team re-signed defensive lineman Xavier Cooper on Monday afternoon and also added a player to their linebacking corps. The Jets announced that they have signed linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Copeland missed all of 2017 with a torn pectoral and the Lions did not tender him a contract as a restricted free agent. He had 30 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble while playing mostly on special teams in 32 games over the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Jets also announced that they hosted wide receiver Charles Johnson for a visit. Johnson missed all of last season after having knee surgery and caught 60 passes for 834 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons with the Vikings.