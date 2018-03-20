Jon Bostic isn’t trying to replace Ryan Shazier

Getty Images

The Steelers made their first move of free agency last weekend when they signed linebacker Jon Bostic.

Bostic joined the team a few months after linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal injury that knocked him out for the rest of the 2017 season and will keep him out for all of 2018 as well. Bostic and Shazier are both inside linebackers, but Bostic doesn’t want to be viewed as a replacement for his fellow 2013 draft pick.

“I would never say replace,” Bostic said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s a special player, and I’m sure he’s definitely going to be back at some point. … For me, all I’m supposed to do is come in here and work hard. Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do it. Whatever position it is. I’m a guy that has a lot of versatility. I can do a lot of different things.”

Bostic can’t replace all that Shazier brought to the Steelers defense, but giving them enough to avoid the kind of defensive slippage they experienced after Shazier’s injury would go a long way toward making his signing a success.