Josh Allen thinks better footwork will lead to better accuracy

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen will throw for scouts at Wyoming’s Pro Day on Friday, although there probably aren’t too many questions about his arm strength at the pre-draft process.

Allen has shown more than once that can throw the ball hard and he can throw it a long way. What’s less certain is if Allen can throw the ball where he needs it to go on a consistent basis after completing less than 57 percent of his passes in college.

During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt, Allen said he’s been working with trainer and former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer to improve in that area.

“I think that any time I would miss in college, it was largely due to my feet,” Allen said. “In getting with Jordan, I’ve been trying to correct my feet through every throw and make sure that I was sequencing consistently. Once my feet started to clean up, that’s when you started seeing the ball placed in the right positions.”

Allen said his schedule is “jam-packed” with meetings with teams that could consider drafting him next month. Giving them a reason to think his accuracy will rise in the NFL would help cement his spot at the top of the first round.