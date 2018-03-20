Josh Allen thinks better footwork will lead to better accuracy

March 20, 2018
Quarterback Josh Allen will throw for scouts at Wyoming’s Pro Day on Friday, although there probably aren’t too many questions about his arm strength at the pre-draft process.

Allen has shown more than once that can throw the ball hard and he can throw it a long way. What’s less certain is if Allen can throw the ball where he needs it to go on a consistent basis after completing less than 57 percent of his passes in college.

During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt, Allen said he’s been working with trainer and former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer to improve in that area.

“I think that any time I would miss in college, it was largely due to my feet,” Allen said. “In getting with Jordan, I’ve been trying to correct my feet through every throw and make sure that I was sequencing consistently. Once my feet started to clean up, that’s when you started seeing the ball placed in the right positions.”

Allen said his schedule is “jam-packed” with meetings with teams that could consider drafting him next month. Giving them a reason to think his accuracy will rise in the NFL would help cement his spot at the top of the first round.

9 responses to "Josh Allen thinks better footwork will lead to better accuracy

  1. This guy is a multi year project, a team would be foolish to use a first round pick on him. But then again there is always a GM like Elway who traded up in the 1st round of the draft for Paxton Lynch.

  2. Jamarcus Russell …All Arm, No Touch…PROJECT !!!! Will be taken by the Jets with 3rd overall pk..6th on depth chart then goes to Denver in 3 yrs for a 3rd !!!Book it Dano !!!

  3. He is a better athletic version of Christian Hackenburg, with a better feel for the game. The dinosaur scouts love him because he “looks” like everything they want to see in a QB but his accuracy, footwork, decision making are plainly not good. He overthrows, underthrows receivers on a consistent basis. He throws off his back foot, fails to step into his throws when dealing with pressure and his lazy footwork combined with his tendency to lock into his reads makes life difficult for his offensive line and leads to many more hits on him. He also does not have the quick ability to scan the field as Rosen,Mayfield and Darnold have demonstrated so his play speed is quite slow and I saw very little anticipation throws from his tape. What he has going from him is that he comes out of a “pro-style” offense, he is a very good athlete, can scramble around and throw on the run and his arm talent is rare. Now about his arm talent, he has a rocket of an arm but he consistently throws 100mph balls to his recievers and has shown the inability to change the velocity on his throws. He is not first round grade, let alone top 5 pick. All the other guys have their flaws, but the other 3 top QB’s have the accuracy, footwork, feel for the game and ability to read defences that make me feel much better at their chances of succeeding and they do not have faults that can’t be coached up.

  4. Matthew Stafford is the model Allen will try to replicate. Stafford’s completion numbers in college were very similar Allen’s and he completed just 53% his rookie year but is now a 65% passer. Only major difference that gives me pause is Stafford played at Georgia so he was facing a lot of really good college defenses whereas Allen was in the Mountain West where you would expect an NFL-ready QB would dominate.

  5. In three games against Power 5 opponents in 2016-17, Allen completed just 48 of 96 passes for only 427 yards with 1 touchdown and 8 interceptions. How can a QB who completes 56% of his passes in a non Power 5 conference be a first-round pick, let alone a top 5 pick?

  6. This kid has a very rare set of skills for an NFL QB. All of the QB’s can improve in certain areas with good coaching. You can’t coach smarts. This kid makes some very bad decisions. So does Darnold. So does Mayfield. Rosen is the only one that doesn’t make dumb decisions multiple times each game. He also has the best accuracy, both long and short. But Allen will benefit the most from good coaching because I thought his team was very poorly coached. He also had zero time to set his feet because his O-Line was horrible. His competitiveness and toughness are off the charts. Mason Rudolph in kind of laying over there in the weeds. He might end up being the best of this lot.

  7. As long as all the “other” teams are into him, I’m cool with that. I just don’t want my team drafting him. I don’t see anything special in him when I watch him play.

  8. It is good that allen has identified correct footwork is important to accuracy; unfortunately, no team will give allen time to work on it to the point it is like breathing. Also, knowing where to throw the ball helps with accuracy as people like mannimg, brees,and brady always seem to find the open man.

