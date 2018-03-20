Leadership attracted Cousins to Minnesota

New Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hasn’t listed all of the factors that resulted in the former Washington quarterback choosing the Vikings. Some of the key factors have emerged, however, as Cousins and others have discussed the situation.

Obviously, money played a big part in the process (that goes without saying). Playing home games indoors was, too. Another factor, as explained last week by Cousins on PFT Live and as reiterated by his father on 1500 ESPN on Monday, was the leadership structure of the Vikings.

“I think leadership is such a big part of having success in this league,” Kirk Cousins said on PFT Live. “Head coaches, general managers, ownership. The people who are making the big decisions and are steering the culture of your building and of your team. Those people have a major impact on your chances to win. The fact that there’s stability and also strong leadership from that standpoint excites me and had a big role in our decision to come to Minnesota. Just can’t wait to get started, get to know my teammates, and get to work.”

That’s a high-road way of saying that Kirk’s former team possibly didn’t have those qualities. His father, Don, took the same path, but the popcorn trail was a bit more clear.

“I’m thrilled that he’s part of an organization that, from every indication I get, is a healthy, well-led organization,” Don Cousins told ESPN 1500, via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post. “That was our No. 1 priority. It was the No. 1 thing that we looked for, that we walked about, that we prayed about, was to be part of an organization that was believed was well-led and was unified from top to bottom, everyone heading in the right direction, together. We do believe, as Kirk said just a moment ago, within organizations, no matter what you’re leading, everything rises and falls on leadership. We believe this organization’s well-led.”

Those comments may not only be an implicit swipe at Washington but also a reflection of concern regarding the Jets. If Cousins had selected New York and if they hadn’t instantly become a playoff contender, the coach and/or G.M. could have been fired, which would have thrown Cousins’ career into flux and uncertainty. In Minnesota, coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman seem to be entrenched; only a full-blown disaster in 2018 would raise questions about their job security.

  1. Before the cheesers descend with their usual tripe, this article is correct. And its not only attractive to Kirk. The leadership and foundation the Wilfs have put together over the last 13 years has been outstanding from where this franchise was when they bought it in 2005. Not only U.S. Bank Stadium, and the front office and now with Zimmer they’re building something special in Eagan that could change the league.

    In Eagan the new multipurpose development for team headquarters already is fantastic and is just the beginning of a 20 year development plan with convention centers, hotels, dining, apartments, etc… The most important piece is going to be called Viking Lakes. Where players literally live where they work. It’s very similar to what Google and other major corporation do for employees that live and work at their headquarters and is extremely unique.

    Oh, and its not Wisconsin.
    The Minnesota Vikings are a premiere franchise, and its all thanks to the Wilfs.

  2. been a vikings fan for nearly 40yrs. I never thought I’d hear something like that mentioned in the same breath as my favorite team… Super Bowl would be great, don’t get me wrong, but not being the laughing stock (see Mike Tice, Red McCombs, Denny Green acting as HC/GM, Mike Lynn…). Culture change takes a long time and a lot of trust. After nearly 13yrs it’s starting to set in and it’s looking pretty optimistic.

  3. Zimmer is a man’s man. Speilman is a bit of a warren Harding effect (ESPN didn’t hire him for no reason) candidate with the addition of family in the league helping him throughout his career aspirations.

  7. Kurt Cousins = triple garbage. Vikings fans dumber than cowboys fans if they are thinking super bowl.he’s the 3rd best qb in the division now instead of 4th best in the east. 2017 20 total turnovers plus 6 fumbles recovered by teammates. If he had alex smith season last year redskins make playoffs

  9. Spielman and Zimmer are great. But the Wilfs deserve the credit for giving the football brains the tools and support necessary to succeed and not micromanaging. That’s how a good business operates, hire the right people, stay out of their way and let them do their job. Unmatched professionalism in the entire NFL.

  11. Reid Norris says:

    March 20, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Kurt Cousins = triple garbage. Vikings fans dumber than cowboys fans if they are thinking super bowl.he’s the 3rd best qb in the division now instead of 4th best in the east. 2017 20 total turnovers plus 6 fumbles recovered by teammates. If he had alex smith season last year redskins make playoffs

    I respectfully disagree about Alex Smith, you moron.

  12. Kirk Cousins is a joke! The Redskins gave him the football team, Kirk did not win the starting job it was given to him. This QB couldn’t lead a girl scout troop! Just because the Redskins weren’t stupid enough to overpay a losing QB shows real leadership. The Vikings will find out quickly just how bad of a deal that they made. Kirk will weaken a good defense with all the three and out, INTs and FG attempts. When they play the Eagles! Kirk Cousins will again be the fourth best QB in his division!

  13. Frazier28/7 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 10:19 am
    Before the cheesers descend with their usual tripe, this article is correct. And its not only attractive to Kirk. The leadership and foundation the Wilfs have put together over the last 13 years has been outstanding from where this franchise was when they bought it in 2005. Not only U.S. Bank Stadium, and the front office and now with Zimmer they’re building something special in Eagan that could change the league.

    In Eagan the new multipurpose development for team headquarters already is fantastic and is just the beginning of a 20 year development plan with convention centers, hotels, dining, apartments, etc… The most important piece is going to be called Viking Lakes. Where players literally live where they work. It’s very similar to what Google and other major corporation do for employees that live and work at their headquarters and is extremely unique.

    Oh, and its not Wisconsin.
    The Minnesota Vikings are a premiere franchise, and its all thanks to the Wilfs.
    ///////////////////////////////////////////////////

    So you thought you’d start with fight-picking tripe yourself. Typical. Classy.

    We’ve enjoyed structure, leadership, success, and history for as long as I can remember. You haven’t come close to joining that club yet………….rookie.

  15. In Eagan the new multipurpose development for team headquarters already is fantastic and is just the beginning of a 20 year development plan with convention centers, hotels, dining, apartments, etc…
    ———–

    Sounds a lot like The Star in Frisco, once again Jerry shows the other owners how to make money.

  16. Red McCombs set this franchise back 15 years after he bought it and quickly dismantled it with poor decisions on leadership and cheapness. Compare the new practice facility the Wilfs built to McCombs’ refusal to fix the air conditioning in the locker room at the old facility. That guy messed up a lot of stuff.

    To the chagrin of Packer fans everywhere, the Vikings have become a first class organization with great leadership and I expect championships will soon follow. Of course, there’s only so much optimism you can generate when you’re a Viking fan.

  17. As a 51 year old life long Vikings fan i have never been as confident in the Management of the Vikings as i am now. The Tavarius Jackson, Christian Ponder and Brad Childress experiments hurt but i would assume lesson learning. That being said i pray the Vikings have found their Franchise QB.

  18. Well, what does that say about Kirk Cousins if Washington was DOUBLE MINDED with Cousins and RG3 and just threw everything they started away with RG3 BEFORE his 4th year on his rookie contract as they selected a head coach who did not respect RG3’s style of play and wanted a West Coast guy. That is dumb. You first finish what you started and then move on. I mean, the Jaguars with Blake Bortles got it right last year by finishing what they started and it payed off big after his shaky start.

    The skins went all in with Cousins and trained and improved this guy and he played barracuda with them and all the time they thought he was a Nice grateful kind of guy. He turned out to be a self serving barracuda and on account of his salary, the team had to let other key players walk and he in the end only served himself and played games with the skins in his so called “leverage” they gave the fourth rounder.

    I think it is a crazy move for an organization to let a guy go who took your team to 13-3 and won a playoff game for a much higher stats padder who hasn’t won anything except building up 4000 passing yards against teams who DID NOT have a winning record.

    The smarter organization, like the Patriots, would have kept chase for a much lower amount, and drafted a young rookie (cheap) overlooked QB like Deasean Watson was last year!!! That is the way a smart organization rolls.

  19. I think it is awesome that Minnesota paid Cousins $84M guaranteed to be the highest paid player in NFL history just to get the opportunity to help him win a Superbowl.

  21. Frazier28/7 is obviously uninformed and naïve about how the Wilfs made all that money (but the Judge in their fraud case was not). It’s likely Frazier really doesn’t care, which is his own ethical problem. But leadership, yes – if Kirk wants to find out how to parlay that $84 million, and scam his partners, he picked the right ownership.

  22. I’m very curious to see how he does there. This was a huge gamble by the Vikings because if he falters, this will easily go down as the worst contract/move in NFL history given they have no way out of it for the 3 years.

  23. stellarperformance says:
    March 20, 2018 at 10:51 am

    We’ve enjoyed structure, leadership, success, and history for as long as I can remember. You haven’t come close to joining that club yet………….rookie.

    _____________________

    Sometimes I wonder if you follow your own team. Have you by chance noticed that a large segment of their leadership has been replaced this year? And in the event that you did not notice, I can assure you it was not due to success.

  24. mcconne77 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I think it is awesome that Minnesota paid Cousins $84M guaranteed to be the highest paid player in NFL history just to get the opportunity to help him win a Superbowl.

    _________________________

    And when Green Bay awards an even larger contract to Aaron Rodgers, what is the purpose if it is not to try to win a Super Bowl?

  25. Kirk knows a world class organization when he sees it, and there are only a few in the NFL. I enjoy the Packer comments, especially Stellas, as they continue to try to put lipstick on their pig of a football team…

  27. sgrvn329 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Just because the Redskins weren’t stupid enough to overpay a losing QB shows real leadership.
    ———————–

    Didn’t they end up paying the guy $40+ Million dollars?

  28. Let’s be clear on one thing. No one that I’m aware of is predicting a Super Bowl appearance and/or victory for the Vikings this year. Show me a statement by anyone who works for the Vikings organization or is on the team who has done so. Show me one mainstream sports writer or TV commentator who has done so.

    Yes, there’s all kinds of chatter and hype surrounding the Cousins transaction from fans, etc. None of it means anything. Cousins was very clear the real work is yet to start and there’s a lot to do. Much depends on player health, the new OC, and how the new players work together.

    Note to Stellar: You must have forgotten the wonderful pre-Favre/Rodgers years in the 70s & 80s. Glad you guys have enjoyed a couple decades of success. The Niners and Cowboys had their glory days and their suck days, too. It goes in cycles, so what goes up never stays up and inevitably comes down. Rodgers isn’t immortal and I don’t see another HOF QB on your horizon. Tick-Tock.

  29. In Minnesota, coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman seem to be entrenched; only a full-blown disaster in 2018 would raise questions about their job security.
    _________________

    I guess two playoff victories in 13 seasons carries more weight in Minnesota than elsewhere.

  30. fatsolio says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I’m very curious to see how he does there. This was a huge gamble by the Vikings because if he falters, this will easily go down as the worst contract/move in NFL history given they have no way out of it for the 3 years.
    ________

    I don’t get this take. Three years isn’t a long time to give a quarterback a chance. Why in the world would the Vikings want to move on so quickly from a quarterback who has already proven that he can play? I can’t imagine he’s going to tank so bad that they would want to give up on him after one year. Do you think he’s been propped up the last three years by the Redskins’ great talent? If they really want to move on after two years, they can draft a rookie who will cost very little and put him in when he’s ready.

    Most teams that have an established quarterback are locked into him for at least a couple years because the cap hit makes it impossible to cut him. Of course, I don’t know why they would want to anyway because he’s an established quarterback. Teams like the Chiefs wanted to move on from Alex Smith so they got a high draft pick, but they were easily able to trade Smith for good value and he got a big contract. The Cousins contract won’t look that big next year. If the Vikings want to trade him, they easily could.

  31. arclight1972 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 10:30 am
    3 years 84MM guaranteed attracted COusins.

    “Leadership and Winning are very important to me” – sure, we believe that.

    He did turn down 30 million a year from the Jets, so money OBVIOUSLY wasnt the biggest consideration.

  32. vikesfan says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:19 am
    Sometimes I wonder if you follow your own team. Have you by chance noticed that a large segment of their leadership has been replaced this year? And in the event that you did not notice, I can assure you it was not due to success.
    ////////////////////////////

    If you’re comparing Viking success to Packer success, it’s no comparison. We’re every bit as confident going into this season as you, that’s for certain. We have a proven performer bankrupting us. You have wishful thinking, prayers, and hope, bankrupting you.

  33. sgrvn329 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Just because the Redskins weren’t stupid enough to overpay a losing QB shows real leadership.
    ________

    Are you aware that Alex Smith isn’t bringing Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs defense with him? We’ll see which quarterback wins more games next year.

  34. Three things for what they’re worth:

    1. The Vikes now have strong leadership, but compared to Washington, so do 30 other teams (including the Packers).

    2. Minnesota fans are hardly predicting a Super Bowl.

    3. 50% of Minnesota fans aren’t even all that thrilled with Cousins or his contract, but we do believe our team is good.

  35. The Vikings (out of necessity really) have not been built around a QB….. well, for a long time.
    mostly because we have always lacked a top 5 (or 10) qb since Tarkinton.
    Cunningham is an exception, of course the year we had Favre (not counting 2nd year when he got hurt.)

    the fact we got to the Divisional game with a Backup QB and Backup RB was due to coaching, and a very strong supporting cast. Starting with a top 10 O-line, who if anything should be as good or maybe better than last year.
    the best WR tandem in the league, a Pro Bowl level TE, and the Keystone of the team,
    A top 3 Defense.

    the Upgrade to Cousins at QB is just icing on the cake. and for 10m more than Keenum, it’s a good move.

    but since it’s the Vikings, and us lifelong fans have a form of PTSD that is unique to our fanbase. We are all waiting to see what bad luck will befall us like always.
    my money is on the ACL monster getting him.
    if so, Simian will have a career year behind him. because again. the supporting cast is excellent.

    at the very least, we will beat the Packers twice.
    cant really ask for more.
    the curse is real.

  36. purpleguy says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:59 am

    2. Minnesota fans are hardly predicting a Super Bowl.
    ________________

    Technically that’s true. Many of them are skipping “Super Bowl” and stating the Vikings are – or will be – a dynasty.

  37. Kirk was looking for a team to help HIM win a superbowl and pay HIM the most guaranteed money ever. What is he bringing to the table? He’s not the type of player to put a team on his back and carry them. He’s never won a playoff game, played terrible in the one he played in, lost the last game of the season every year he was the starter. He chokes in pressure situations. You can blame the Redskins front office because thats the easy thing to do, but he had a lot of talent 2015, 2016 and did nothing.

  38. “Leadership” is a subjective measure so if Doug Cousins wants to use the term to describe the previous fraud convictions of the Viking’s owners, that’s his right. The rest of us tend to look at that as the character flaw that it is, I suppose the Wilfs can be labeled as Leaders in that area. Just scan the other 31 owners in the NFL, who among them has been convicted in a fraud case to the tune of $90 million? In that sense, they truly are leaders.

  39. packertruth says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:52 am

    In Minnesota, coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman seem to be entrenched; only a full-blown disaster in 2018 would raise questions about their job security.
    _________________

    I guess two playoff victories in 13 seasons carries more weight in Minnesota than elsewhere.
    ___________

    It may surprise you to learn that Zimmer has only been with the team for four years. Spielman has only been the GM since 2012 and since then has built one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

    Meanwhile, your GM was fired and your coach has proven that he can’t win without one specific player. He’ll be gone next season.

  41. mcconne77 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    You can blame the Redskins front office because thats the easy thing to do, but he had a lot of talent 2015, 2016 and did nothing.
    __________

    Is it possible the Redskins’ fans are overestimating the amount of talent their team has had? They were 4-12 in 2014. Cousins became the full-time starter in 2015 and went 9-7 and made the playoffs. What, exactly, were you expecting?

    They were above .500 again in 2016 with a below-average defense and running game. The offensive line was good. In 2017, the offensive line fell apart, the defense and running game were near the bottom of the league, and they still managed to win 7 games. Do you really think a different quarterback would have won more games?

    It seems to me that Cousins got all any quarterback other than Rodgers could get out of the talent around him. Let’s see how he does this year.

  42. mcconne77 says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:24 pm
    Kirk was looking for a team to help HIM win a superbowl and pay HIM the most guaranteed money ever. What is he bringing to the table? He’s not the type of player to put a team on his back and carry them.
    ——————————————

    Cousins is bringing arm talent and stability to table. You maybe haven’t watched a Viking recently but they don’t need any QB to “carry” them. A Viking QB needs to take care of the ball and make a few plays. But if they do find themselves in a shoot out this Viking QB will be more than capable. Playing QB for the Vikings is easier than it is for almost every other team, just ask Keenum.

  45. packertruth says:
    March 20, 2018 at 11:52 am
    In Minnesota, coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman seem to be entrenched; only a full-blown disaster in 2018 would raise questions about their job security.
    _________________

    I guess two playoff victories in 13 seasons carries more weight in Minnesota than elsewhere.

    ——————————-

    I guess you’re clueless enough to think Zimmer and Spielman have been running the Vikings together for the last 13 years.

  47. God I love how sensitive and defensive some of you cheesers are when this has absolutely nothing to do with your team. Hilarious.

    The Vikings current model is better than yours, face it.
    We just need to add some hardware. In case you haven’t heard.

  48. Where was the leadership dueing the games like when the Vikings choose not to cover Jordy on xmas in GB, or the NFC championship game when instead of giving all they had, because their season was about be over they seemed content, and appeared to not put forth much effort and passion.

  50. I’ve seen a lot of criticism about Cousins’ history of not elevating his team and not being able to lead a team into the playoffs.

    I have to admit, that despite impressive passing stats, a record of 60-80 (a winning percentage of a pathetic 428%) is disturbing. With no playoffs wins after about a decade, that should throw up red flags everywhere.

    Whoops, that was Fran Tarkenton. After he was finally traded to a contender, his record was 64-27 (703%) three Super Bowls and many playoff wins. Even a great quarterback cant make a lousy team a contender. Ask Archie Manning.

  51. whatjusthapped says:
    March 20, 2018 at 12:28 pm
    “Leadership” is a subjective measure so if Doug Cousins wants to use the term to describe the previous fraud convictions of the Viking’s owners, that’s his right.
    ——————————

    If anyone are experts on what a fraud looks like it would be the Packers owners.

