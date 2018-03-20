Mitchell Trubisky: Bears in “perfect situation to really emerge”

Getty Images

The Bears have addressed several positions in free agency, but the biggest theme of their approach to the offseason has clearly been the addition of weapons for their passing game.

Wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel will join tight end Trey Burton as new pieces for head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich to put in play for an offense that lacked potent threats through the air last season. The lack of threats didn’t do Mitchell Trubisky any favors in his rookie season and he’s predictably excited about the changes in Chicago.

“It’s very exciting, and I can’t be more thankful for the situation I ended up in, especially with [General Manager] Ryan Pace running the show and really believing in me, this organization and the other guys we have,” Trubisky said to Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. “We did really well in free agency. We have to get a couple of other guys back healthy. But I just feel like we’re in a perfect situation to really emerge and have a great year this year.”

It won’t be too much longer before the Bears start their offseason program and getting all the new pieces on the same page offensively will be a big part of their work between now and September. If they pull it off, that big step forward may not be too far behind.