Morgan Burnett agrees to three-year deal with Steelers

The market for safeties has been tough, and the fact Morgan Burnett had to settle for less than his last deal shows how difficult it is for some of them.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burnett’s deal with the Steelers is for three years and “close to” (which means “less than”) $14.5 million, and that he’ll make more than $10 million over the first two years.

That’s likely well off what he was hoping for after a good run with the Packers, during which he finished up a four-year, $24.75 million extension he signed in 2013.

Burnett was reportedly hoping for something in the $8.5 million per year range, but market forces worked against him.

The Steelers are glad to offer a soft place to land, as they released veteran safety Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden earlier this month, and found a solid starter to replace.