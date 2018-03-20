Morgan Burnett agrees to three-year deal with Steelers

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 20, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
The market for safeties has been tough, and the fact Morgan Burnett had to settle for less than his last deal shows how difficult it is for some of them.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Burnett’s deal with the Steelers is for three years and “close to” (which means “less than”) $14.5 million, and that he’ll make more than $10 million over the first two years.

That’s likely well off what he was hoping for after a good run with the Packers, during which he finished up a four-year, $24.75 million extension he signed in 2013.

Burnett was reportedly hoping for something in the $8.5 million per year range, but market forces worked against him.

The Steelers are glad to offer a soft place to land, as they released veteran safety Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden earlier this month, and found a solid starter to replace.

11 responses to “Morgan Burnett agrees to three-year deal with Steelers

  1. Old and slow and missed four games last year. Another huge overpayment by the dimwitted Steelers.

  4. Didn’t Micah Hyde and Casey Heyward thrive once they got away from Capers? I wonder if there was any consideration that maybe under the new Packer coaching that Burnett would also improve a bit?

  5. “I wonder if there was any consideration that maybe under the new Packer coaching that Burnett would also improve a bit?”

    The issue with Morgan isn’t that he needs improvement. It’s that he’s banged up a lot and misses a fair amount of time and he’s on his 3rd contract. GB found a younger guy in last year’s draft with better measurables, who’s a hard hitter. And much more affordable. Good luck with the Steelers, Morgan. One by one, the GB guys who have rings are saying goodbye. Only a few left now.

  6. The Steelers are bargain hunters. Incredible deal for the Steelers and it continues to give Burnett an excellent chance to play for a storied franchise contender.

  7. Can’t believe we didn’t keep him at that price. I’m sure they have a plan, but I’m failing to see what it is yet.

  8. I like that he made the backfield calls for the Pack. We had Mitchell making those for Pittsburgh last year, so with Mitchell out, the only way to go from there is up.

    Go Steelers!

  9. In order to pay Rodgers, soon all the Packers players will have to leave, except those on their rookie contracts. Rogers will get his $150 million contract but won’t have any players left to play along with him. But that’s OK, most Packer fans seem to think he does everything by himself anyways.

  10. I am thinking he’s also sort of a veteran placeholder for whoever they draft. Another option is moving either of last year’s two promising cornerback rookies, Allen or Sutton, to safety, and drafting another cb.

    Yeah, Burnett will probably start this year for sure. In most 3 year contracts these days though, the last year is a mirage and the second one is team optional. It’s good to have options.

    Go Steelers!

