Peyton Manning decision could be coming soon

Getty Images

Six years ago, the football world awaited a decision from Peyton Manning regarding his next NFL team. Now, the broadcasting world awaits a decision from Peyton Manning regarding his first broadcasting job.

According to Michael McCarthy of Sporting News, Manning is expected to make a decision this week regarding the pending offer from FOX to serve as the lead analyst for Thursday Night Football. Per the report, Manning had a “soft” deadline of last Friday for telling FOX yes or no.

FOX reportedly is willing to pay Manning $10 million or more per year, a staggering amount that would eclipse by $3.5 million the salary paid by ESPN to former Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden.

FOX needs to know what Manning plans to do, because FOX surely wants to announce the Thursday night team before the annual up-front presentations in May, when the networks unveil their fall lineups and aggressively court advertisers. Having Manning on board for that would be useful for FOX; having anyone on board will be critical.