Raiders trade Jamize Olawale to Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on March 20, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys still haven’t signed a free agent this month, but they have brought in a new player via a trade with the Raiders.

The team announced that they have acquired fullback Jamize Olawale and the 192nd selection in this year’s draft in exchange for the 173rd overall pick. The deal leaves the Cowboys with one fifth-round pick and three sixth-round picks while the Raiders now have four sixth-round picks to go with two fifth-rounders.

The Cowboys had an opening at fullback after losing Keith Smith in free agency. Smith signed with the Raiders, making Olawale expendable and opening the door for his return to the team that initially signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Olawale never played a regular season game for the Cowboys and wound up with the Raiders in December 2012. He’s played 77 games for Oakland, running 55 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns and catching 39 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Raiders trade Jamize Olawale to Cowboys

  4. Wow, I do NOT like this swap at all. We pay an inferior FB (Smith)who isn’t as good of a runner, blocker or catcher more money than Olawale. I’m beginning to wonder if Jon Gruden really has a clue as to what he is doing. We could be in for a long couple of years.

  5. I like what I’m seeing so far this off-season. Real raiders fans knew Crabtree was the real Cancer on the team. HES GONE. Cordarrelle Patterson is not a real receiving threat. HES GONE. Gruden is bringing in real football players. Crabtree somehow is still living off of his college film. How people still fall for the bait is beyond me. 2 1k seasons in 10years is laughable. Now if we could somehow grab any 1 of Bowman, Suh, or hurns we’d really be rolling. KEEP DOING YOUR THING CHUCKY!! #RN4L

  6. This is a mistake. Olawale was under utilized in Oakland. I think he could be a feature runner in the NFL. If anyone has a half of a brain they can see his footwork and vision but I don’t expect 99% of people to see what I do. Bad move, Jon. Very disappointing.

  7. Reggie McKenzie better get it right or he’ll be unemployed soon. Raiders gonna have the social security backfield of Lynch and Martin. LOL.

    Then have a hundred year old receiver (Jordy Nelson) who can’t separate anymore. Nelson will be the first NFL player to have a push stroller on the field when the ball is snapped. LOL

  9. I love this trade for the Boys as i was upset that the Boys originally traded him years ago. This man runs like a bull in the streets of Spain & also has good hands. I want him and Zeke to catch a lot of screen passes and take it to the house.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!