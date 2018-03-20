Raiders trade Jamize Olawale to Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys still haven’t signed a free agent this month, but they have brought in a new player via a trade with the Raiders.

The team announced that they have acquired fullback Jamize Olawale and the 192nd selection in this year’s draft in exchange for the 173rd overall pick. The deal leaves the Cowboys with one fifth-round pick and three sixth-round picks while the Raiders now have four sixth-round picks to go with two fifth-rounders.

The Cowboys had an opening at fullback after losing Keith Smith in free agency. Smith signed with the Raiders, making Olawale expendable and opening the door for his return to the team that initially signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Olawale never played a regular season game for the Cowboys and wound up with the Raiders in December 2012. He’s played 77 games for Oakland, running 55 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns and catching 39 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns.