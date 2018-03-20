Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams managing degenerative eye disease

Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams has had to have eye surgery each of the past two offseasons to address a degenerative eye disease.

According to David Ginsburg of the Associated Press, Williams had surgery on his more problematic left eye prior to the 2017 season to address the disease known as keratoconus. The right eye was addressed this offseason.

Keratoconus can warp the corneas outward and cause blindness if not treated. The condition doesn’t have a cure but can be managed.

“It started to hinder my seeing the board when we went over plays, so I had to get it fixed,” Williams said. “Once it starts messing with your craft, your career, you definitely have to put your attention on that before you do anything else.”

Williams was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2013. After appearing in just eight games as a rotational player in his rookie season, Williams has been a full-time starter ever since. He’s started 58 of 60 games played over the past four seasons.

Williams is one of the key cogs of Baltimore’s run defense. He’s compiled 186 tackles with 4.5 sack and three forced fumbles in five seasons with the Ravens. Williams signed a five-year extension with the Ravens last March.