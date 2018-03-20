Report: Blaine Gabbert visits Titans

Getty Images

Blaine Gabbert visited the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tennessee is in search of a backup after releasing Matt Cassel. Gabbert could run the same offense as starter Marcus Mariota, which obviously interests the Titans.

Gabbert, 28, was the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft. He played three seasons in Jacksonville, going 5-22 with 22 touchdowns and 24 interceptions while posting a 66.4 passer rating.

He spent three years in San Francisco, going 4-9, and one year in Arizona, posting a 2-3 mark last season.