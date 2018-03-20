Report: Cardinals don’t match Chiefs’ offer to restricted free agent Xavier Williams

Getty Images

The Cardinals declined to match the Chiefs’ offer to restricted free agent Xavier Williams, Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports. That means Williams will join the Chiefs.

Williams, who grew up in the Kansas City area, played 11 games with one start for the Cardinals last season. He had a career-high 20 tackles.

The 26-year-old will have a chance to start in Kansas City. Bennie Logan, who started at nose tackle for the Chiefs last season, remains a free agent.

Justin Hamilton, who played in only one game last season, and Josh Augusta, a developmental prospect, are the only other nose tackles on the roster.