Report: Eric Decker is actually visiting the Raiders

Getty Images

After languishing for most of the first week of free agency with no Eric Decker news whatsoever, we’ve now hit a gusher.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Raiders are actually bringing in the veteran wide receiver for a visit.

This comes moments after the report he was visiting the Saints, which was quickly rebuffed by Saints coach Sean Payton on Twitter.

On its face, linking Decker to Oakland makes more sense anyway. The Raiders were in on Ryan Grant before he chose to sign with the Colts today, and the Raiders could use another slot option behind Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson.

As of press time, Raiders coach Jon Gruden has not joined Twitter to refute the report.