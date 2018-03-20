Report: Josh Rosen worked out for Giants, Browns today

Getty Images

The Browns and Giants worked out quarterback Josh Rosen at UCLA on Tuesday, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Cleveland also will hold private workouts with the other top quarterbacks — Wyoming’s Josh Allen, USC’s Sam Darnold and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. All four are scheduled to take pre-draft visits to Cleveland, too.

Rosen completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 9,340 yards with 59 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He went 17-13 as UCLA’s starter.

The Browns have the first and fourth selections in the draft. The Giants have the second choice.