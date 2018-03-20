Report: Lions host Levine Toilolo

Getty Images

The Lions continue to host tight ends as they seek depth at the position after losing Eric Ebron and Darren Fells.

Levine Toilolo is the latest to visit Detroit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Logan Paulsen, Brent Celek and Luke Willson already have visited.

The Falcons cut Toilolo, saving $3.5 million against their salary cap.

Toilolo, 26, spent five years with the Falcons after they made him a fourth-round choice. He had 12 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown last season and has 74 catches for 723 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.