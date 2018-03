Getty Images

Matthew Slater is returning to the Patriots.

The special teams captain has agreed to terms with the Patriots on a two-year deal, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Slater visited Pittsburgh.

Slater, 32, was a fifth-round pick of the Patriots in 2008. He has earned seven consecutive Pro Bowls over the past seven years as a special teams player.

He has served as a captain every year since 2011.