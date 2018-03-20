Report: Ndamukong Suh visiting Raiders next

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh‘s tour continues with a trip to Oakland on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Suh already has traveled to New Orleans and Tennessee, but he remains in search of a new team. The Dolphins released him March 15. Suh had a $26.1 million cap hit for 2018.

Suh, 31, would provide some much needed help to Khalil Mack with the Raiders. He has made five Pro Bowls, and in his three seasons in Miami, Suh made 15.5 sacks and 181 tackles.

In eight years, Suh has 126 starts, 51.5 sacks and 422 tackles.