Report: Owners won’t discuss anthem policy change next week

NFL owners will discuss the social justice platform at their annual meetings next week in Orlando, Florida, but the national anthem isn’t on the agenda, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis said he expected fewer player protests in 2018 because of the league’s support on social justice issues.

“The league has been instrumental in helping us bring light to our community and the issues that are going on in them,” Davis said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The NFL finalized plans to partner with players, announcing a “Let’s Listen Together” initiative in January. Owners committed $89 million over seven years for the project, which will publicize players’ work on social and racial equality.