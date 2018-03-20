Report: Ryan Grant decides to join Colts

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 20, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
James Jones is going to put us all out of business.

The former Packers wideout-turned-scoopmeister has broken more news when it comes to the wide receiver market.

Jones just tweeted that free agent Ryan Grant had decided to sign with the Colts.

Grant has reportedly already passed a physical with the Colts, after his last deal (with the Ravens) was voided when he didn’t. That set him back into the market, and he visited the Raiders as well.

It will also be curious to see how the deal he signs with the Colts stacks up with the one the Ravens took away at the last minute, which was reported to be for four years and $29 million (in the always inflated leaked early reports).

The Colts can use some help there after losing Donte Moncrief to Jacksonville.

8 responses to "Report: Ryan Grant decides to join Colts

  2. The Ravens should face some kind of penalty for failing his physical, that was bush league. They clearly just got embarrassed at the media response to that ridiculous contract along with Crabtree becoming available. That’s not Grant’s fault

  7. chickensalad43 says:

    March 20, 2018 at 11:36 am

    The Ravens should face some kind of penalty for failing his physical, that was bush league. They clearly just got embarrassed at the media response to that ridiculous contract along with Crabtree becoming available. That’s not Grant’s fault

    —————————————————————————-

    I’m not sure if you are hating the Ravens, just because (a lot of people like to), but the only way to stop this from happening is for the league to conduct physicals on players. If a player passes that physical then he is eligible to sign with any team that wants him. If he fails, then he needs to get that fixed and try again. Stop hating a team for doing what is in their legal right.

  8. Eduaktor4: Help me out, what is the big deal about this guy?

    ——

    He was a receiver for the Redskins for the last 3-4 years. As a fan of the Skins, I liked him, and he started showing flashes last year. I’m sad to see him go and think he can do well for another team.

    That said, he’s not established himself as a great wide receive yet, and is a project to work on. That’s why, when the Ravens signed him to a $29M contract, many people I talked to were scratching their heads. “great guy, but… really?” Then, the Ravens found another receiver and decided to get out of Ryan Grant’s contract by saying that he failed their physical, which is shady as hell.

    I wish him the best and hope he does well with the Colts.

