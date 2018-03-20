Report: Ryan Grant decides to join Colts

Getty Images

James Jones is going to put us all out of business.

The former Packers wideout-turned-scoopmeister has broken more news when it comes to the wide receiver market.

Jones just tweeted that free agent Ryan Grant had decided to sign with the Colts.

Grant has reportedly already passed a physical with the Colts, after his last deal (with the Ravens) was voided when he didn’t. That set him back into the market, and he visited the Raiders as well.

It will also be curious to see how the deal he signs with the Colts stacks up with the one the Ravens took away at the last minute, which was reported to be for four years and $29 million (in the always inflated leaked early reports).

The Colts can use some help there after losing Donte Moncrief to Jacksonville.