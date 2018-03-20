Report: Ryan Grant’s deal with Colts for one year, $5 million

Getty Images

Wide receiver Ryan Grant has reached agreement on a deal with a new team for the second time this offseason and it seems all will move forward with the Colts because he’s already passed a physical in Indianapolis.

Grant, who dealt with an ankle injury last season, was failed on a physical by the Ravens and Baltimore rescinded the four-year, $29 million deal before it went into effect. The Ravens subsequently signed Michael Crabtree, who was released after they initially agreed to terms with Grant.

Grant’s agent said that his client has been cleared by doctors and would be able to play now, but he reportedly didn’t land quite as rich a deal the second time around. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Grant has signed a one-year, $5 million pact with the Colts, so his chances of recouping more of what was left behind in Baltimore will likely be contingent on having a strong season in 2018.

The chances of having that kind of year could hinge on other moves the Colts make at receiver. They have T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers on hand from last season with Donte Moncrief gone to Jacksonville and Kamar Aiken still a free agent. It also wouldn’t hurt if Andrew Luck returns in good form after missing all of last season.