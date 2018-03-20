Report: Seahawks agree to terms with D.J. Fluker

Getty Images

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Fluker, 27, started six games for the Giants and played in three others before a toe injury sent him to injured reserve last season. He can play tackle or guard.

The Giants also lost Weston Richburg and Justin Pugh. They signed Nate Solder and Patrick Omameh and gave restricted free agent center Brett Jones a second-round tender.

The Giants former offensive line coach, Mike Solari, now is with the Seahawks.

Fluker, the 11th overall choice in 2013, made 59 starts in his four seasons with the Chargers. He played left tackle, right tackle and right guard for the Chargers.