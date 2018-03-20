Report: Seahawks trying to re-sign Byron Maxwell

Getty Images

After a seven-game return engagement last season, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to hold on to cornerback Byron Maxwell, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Maxwell signed with Seattle in November after Richard Sherman was lost for the season to a torn Achilles. Despite not starting his first game back, Maxwell was quickly called upon to take starters’ reps after Shaquill Griffin sustained a concussion and was knocked out of Seattle’s game against Atlanta. Maxwell performed well enough to supplant Jeremy Lane as the starter opposite of Griffin moving forward for the rest of the season.

Maxwell had 38 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and seven passes defended in his seven games to end the year. He had been released by the Miami Dolphins in October after losing his starting job with the team.

Maxwell would provide a trusted veteran option for the Seahawks in a defense he knows inside and out. With Sherman being released and signing with the San Francisco 49ers, Maxwell would currently be penciled in as a starter alongside Griffin in Seattle’s secondary.

Maxwell said at the end of the season he wanted to be back with Seattle. The interest appears to be mutual. Now all that matters is agreeing on a deal.