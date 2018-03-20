Report: Zay Jones arrested for felony vandalism after smashing his foot through window

Getty Images

A bizarre fight with his brother landed Bills receiver Zay Jones under arrest for felony vandalism, TMZ Sports reports.

TMZ posted footage of a naked Jones struggling with his brother, Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones, at a Los Angeles apartment building. Zay yells, “I’m going to fight for Jesus,” with witnesses saying Cayleb was attempting to stop Zay from jumping out a 30th floor window.

Zay broke free, according to TMZ, and entered a public balcony area, where he smashed his foot through a window. Photos showed blood on the floors and windows.

Zay was being held in the medical ward of the L.A. County Jail, TMZ reports.

The Bills released a statement to the Buffalo News: “We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones. We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”