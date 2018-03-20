Richard Sherman expects to return to practice field by May or June

Getty Images

Richard Sherman expects to return to the practice field by “May or June.”

“That timeline will be fine,” the new 49ers cornerback said in a press conference, via a live feed posted by the team. “I think people like to — with the Achilles or any injury — compare people. ‘This guy came back like this; this guy’s coming back like that.’ There are some people who are cut from a different cloth and built from different things, and I think I’m one of those people. I look forward to showing people you can come back better from things. I know AP [Adrian Peterson] did it, but that was a knee. But I look forward to coming back better than ever. I have a lot of things to show a few people.”

Sherman, 29, ruptured his right Achilles in a November 9 game. He was “back on the treadmill” in his rehab before undergoing a procedure on his left heel to remove bone spurs.

“I had been dealing with that for about three years,” Sherman said. “I’d just been postponing it every year. One year we had lost the Super Bowl and my son was being born. I didn’t want to get it done then. Then, we went on vacation. They’re like, ‘You’re going to be out for a month and a half, two months.’ When you do really want to be walking around on crutches on vacation? Next year same deal. You push it back, push it back. This year we had booked it before the season even started because my trainers were like, ‘You’ve pushed it back far enough.’ So we had booked in July. After the Achilles rupture, I had to wait a couple of more weeks and get it done then.”

Sherman said the timeline on that surgery was only 4-6 weeks, with “nothing structurally with my Achilles or anything.”

Sherman signed with the 49ers last week after seven seasons in Seattle.