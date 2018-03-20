Saints coach Sean Payton dismisses Eric Decker report

Getty Images

First we’ve got former NFL wide receiver out there breaking news, and now we’ve got active coaches doing.

After a report that Titans wide receiver Eric Decker was visiting the Saints, Saints coach Sean Payton stepped out to deny it himself.

“Bad sources,” he replied to the initial tweet from Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

Bad sources. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 20, 2018

It’s one thing for the team to put the word out to its local beat writers (and all of the locals in New Orleans have tweeted out their own denials in the last few minutes).

But for Payton to wade into it himself suggests it struck some kind of nerve there, and is an interesting precedent in a profession where coaches try to say as little as possible, in as few ways as possible.