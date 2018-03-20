Saquon Barkley doesn’t work out at Penn State Pro Day

Getty Images

Running back Saquon Barkley was planning to work out at Penn State’s Pro Day on Tuesday, but the list of attendees from NFL teams was missing something.

There were no running backs coaches in attendance, so Barkley decided to bag the on-field work less than a month after he turned in a sparkling performance at the Scouting Combine.

“I woke up this morning and that was the game plan, but then when I realized there wasn’t a running backs coach here, I figured there was no point for me to run routes or do drills,” Barkley said, via ESPN.com.

Even with a running backs coach or two on hand, it would be hard to blame Barkley if he just told them to check out his game film and work from the combine if they were still in the dark about his football and athletic ability.

Barkley will take visits with teams, including the Browns, over the next month, but he will also have some non-football business to attend to in April. His girlfriend is pregnant with their first child and has a due date of April 14.