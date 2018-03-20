Spring League prepares for second season

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
The second season Spring League will be Johnny Manziel’s #ComebackSZN, officially.

Training camp opens next week; unless an NFL team comes calling soon, Manziel will report next Wednesday for two days of practice involving quarterbacks and receivers only. Next Friday, full-squad practices will happen.

The games, to be played on April 7 and 12 in Austin, Texas, are scheduled to be streamed by Turner Sports.

Manziel is the only quarterback on the four rosters with significant name recognition. The North quarterbacks are Mitchell Leidner and Quinn Epperly; the East quarterbacks are Jerod Evans and David Olson, the West quarterbacks are Bryan Scott, Austin Apodaca, and Tyler Stewart, and the South quarterbacks are Manziel and Cody Keith.

PFT has obtained the full rosters of all teams. Names that jump out include running back Ben Tate, running back Lorenzo Taliaferro, receiver Stephen Hill, receiver Greg Childs, defensive lineman Alameda Ta’amu, and defensive back Al Louis-Jean.

The coaches are Steve Fairchild (North), Donnie Henderson (East), Bart Andrus (West), and Terry Shea (South).

3 responses to “Spring League prepares for second season

  1. Mitch Leidner has plenty of name recognition in Minnesota. Four-year starter for the Gophers and was terrible every year. He actually played a lot in the fourth preseason game last year for the Vikings. I think he even spent some time with the Patriots. He’s big and strong and looks the part but can’t play.

  2. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:

    March 20, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    

    ___________________________________________________________

    He got worse every year he played at Minnesota. Think about his senior year and the interceptions he had against Nebraska and Wisconsin, sheeeeeesh

  3. Oh snap Greg Childs is playing. Maybe Jarius Wright could join him so they could finally have a few pro games together. Not a dis, just saying, that’s a Minnesota name I also recognize.

