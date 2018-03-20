Sylvester Williams visiting Washington

Getty Images

Washington’s keeping a torrid pace of visits in the second wave of free agency.

The latest visitor, according to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, will be former Titans defensive tackle Sylvester Williams.

He was cut one year into a three-year deal with the Titans, but has been a solid run defender in the past.

Washington has also had former Giants and Colts run-stuffer Johnathan Hankins in this week, among a few defensive players including Orlando Scandrick (who signed), and linebacker Pernell McPhee.

They need the help, as they ranked last against the run last year.