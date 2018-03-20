Texans sign Josh Keyes

Getty Images

The Texans have added a linebacker to their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have signed Josh Keyes as a free agent. They are the sixth team to employ Keyes since he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 with the Buccaneers.

Keyes spent last summer with the Falcons, but was waived in September. He played in two games with the Chargers and eight games with the Browns, all on special teams, and made four tackles before the year was out.

While the Texans parted ways with linebacker Brian Cushing, Keyes figures to be vying for a similar special teams role as he tries to make the Houston roster in the coming months.