Tony Garcia says he’s cleared to return

Getty Images

Patriots offensive tackle Tony Garcia offered good news on Instagram, saying doctors have medically cleared him to return. Garcia sat out his rookie season with blood clots in his lungs.

“Just got cleared to play again. God is good,” Garcia wrote.

The Patriots drafted Garcia in the third round, hoping he could take over for Nate Solder in 2018. Solder left for the Giants in free agency.

But Garcia spent last season on the non-football illness list.

The Patriots signed former Seahawks tackle Matt Tobin and have unproven players Garcia, Andrew Jelks and Cole Croston. LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming remain unsigned.