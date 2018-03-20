Trevor Siemian: Many “would kill to be in this spot”

Getty Images

Trevor Siemian was a starter, and now he’s stuck on the bench behind the guy with the most job and financial security in the NFL.

And he couldn’t be happier.

After being acquired in a trade with the Broncos to back up free agent windfall recipient Kirk Cousins, the newest Vikings quarterback was grateful to be with a winner.

“There’s a lot of places you could go,” Siemian said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “For me to be here in an organization who’s knocking on the door of some really great things, I think there’s a lot of people that would kill to be in this spot.”

The Vikings needed to acquire a backup since all of their quarterbacks left in free agency, and Siemian was anticipating leaving Denver when former Viking Case Keenum headed that way.

That’s why Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman was willing to compare the acquisition to last year’s of Keenum, who ended up taking the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.

“To have a quality backup that if, knock on wood, if he had to step in,” Spielman said, “we feel very confident he could come in and play for us and keep us in the right direction.”

Siemian struggled last year after a profoundly acceptable 2016, as he was benched and later got the job back, only for his season to end with a dislocated shoulder. He said the shoulder was “feeling good” 11 weeks after surgery, which means he should be ready to begin holding clipboards when camp begins.