Troy Vincent outlines potential catch-rule changes

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
When it comes to fixing the catch rule, it appears that the NFL didn’t go back to square one. However, the league apparently has decided to put the bus in reverse.

We worked backward,” NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent told Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “We looked at plays and said: Do you want that to be a catch? And then we applied that to the rule.”

So what changes could be made?

“Slight movement of the ball, it looks like we’ll reverse that,” Vincent said. “Going to the ground, it looks like that’s going to be eliminated. And we’ll go back to the old replay standard of reverse the call on the field only when it’s indisputable.”

That last line is interesting, to say the least. Recently, the NFL changed the language of the process for overturning a ruling on the field, but not the actual standard. “Indisputable visual evidence” of an error became “clear and obvious evidence” of a mistaken call. The bar, however, should have been no higher or lower.

The reality is that, in the first year that the league office had final say over replay review, the man for whom the procedure was created — Dean Blandino — left the NFL for FOX. His replacement, Al Riveron, often struggled to apply the proper standard in 2017, overturning decisions regarding the catch rule based not on deference to the ruling on the field but a fresh, frame-by-frame look at the play.

In Super Bowl LII, Riveron upheld a pair of Eagles touchdowns that, based on the standard he used during the season, quite possibly would have been overturned.

The best solution to the catch rule would be to exempt entirely from replay review the third element, which requires the player to have the ball for some amount of time before it officially becomes a catch. Since that’s a subjective decision, it should be treated the same as judgment calls like pass interference.

Any proposed rule changes by the NFL’s Competition Committee will be subject to approval by all owners, with at least 24 required to vote in favor of the alteration. If not enough get behind a given proposal, nothing will actually change.

12 responses to “Troy Vincent outlines potential catch-rule changes

  1. Ha ha ha. Troy Vincent is a fool. He has surrounded himself with a bunch of yes men that don’t know how to put on a helmet. As long as he is in charge nothing will get better.

  2. We all know what a catch is! Hell I played High School football and the refs had no problem determining a catch! College football has no problems. The NFL until the Dez Bryant and Calvin Williams calls had no problem. But like the travesty that was the Tuck Rule, the NFL has overcompensated rather than admit that those calls were in error. Now we have to see several replay reviews to determine if a guy caught a ball! It is a joke and typical of the Goodell era!

  3. Zach Ertz caught the ball at the 6 yard line and took several steps and dived for the end zone. If that’s not a TD, there is no point in watching football.

  4. Still too much subjectivity. If the ball hits or even touches the ground at any stage it should be incomplete. Two feet down catch and if lost then its a fumble. Two feet one knee before going out of bounds. Wait…did it not used to be this… why did it ever change!!!

  5. Just wait until someone playing against your favorite team doesn’t secure clear possession, goes down and bobbles the ball as it hits the ground, you’ll be screaming “THATS NOT A CATCH!!!” and controversy will ensue.

    Also, “And we’ll go back to the old replay standard of reverse the call on the field only when it’s indisputable.” ummm, was that not still the standard? Weren’t only calls that had clear indisputable evidence supposed to be overturned? I mean, obviously that’s not how it always worked but wasn’t that always the letter of the rule? Why would you ever write a rule that says “overturn a call if you can’t tell what actually happened on replay”? I didn’t realize that phrasing was ever in question.

    Man, the NFL just loves to make such basic things so unnecessarily complicated.

  7. Good thing we got this genius on the case. It’s amazing he has a job anywhere after Deflategate fiasco. If Troy paid better attention when they taught the ideal gas law in physics class we could have avoided the whole debacle.

  8. Vincent further stated that this rule that will be implemented would’ve called Dez’s and James a catch….which anyone with some football knowledge could see were catches.

  11. Y’all blamed Kensil, bit Vincent was the driving force behind Deflategate. As Kensil’s boss, Vincent was in the locker room for the ball weighing and made the call to go after the Pats. Loves to talk to the media, leaked the story to Mortensen, then tried to placate Kraft by firing Kensil. Its a miracle that this guy still has a job.

  12. beerbaron says:
    March 20, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Good thing we got this genius on the case. It’s amazing he has a job anywhere after Deflategate fiasco. If Troy paid better attention when they taught the ideal gas law in physics class we could have avoided the whole debacle.
    ——————–

    That fraud was going to happen no matter what. Besides, they knew what was going on when they started to measure the Colts footballs, and realized they had to stop before they recorded more evidence of the scam.

