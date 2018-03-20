Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills added some depth to their offensive line.

Linebacker and defensive tackle are spots the Dolphins are expected to address.

Patriots DT Danny Shelton will get advice from Vince Wilfork.

QB Josh Allen likes the trade the Jets made to move up to the third overall pick.

What are the Ravens’ biggest remaining needs?

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert‘s younger brother is going to the Sweet 16 with Purdue.

Former Browns T Joe Thomas’ coaches are reminiscing about him as he walks away from the game.

The Steelers will hold a draft party at Heinz Field.

The Texans worked out Wisconsin S Natrell Jamerson.

Eight free agents who could fit with the Colts.

Said Jaguars WR Marqise Lee, “My thing is, my main focus is making sure that everybody on that team as far as my teammates, know that when I step out there they can rely on me just to get the job done.”

The case for and against the Titans signing DT Ndamukong Suh.

Should the Broncos draft a quarterback?

Chiefs CB David Amerson plans on being a playmaker this season.

C Mike Pouncey said he’s excited to start a new chapter with the Chargers.

QB Josh Johnson signed with the Raiders a decade after being drafted by Jon Gruden’s Buccaneers.

The Cowboys have set visits, so their first free agent signing may be coming.

The Giants had a busy day of free agent signings on Monday.

Breaking down film of new Eagles DT Haloti Ngata.

QB Alex Smith can bring new wrinkles to the Redskins offense.

A look at the contracts of new Bears players.

Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley got a mention in Joe Thomas’ retirement press conference.

A better pass rush would help the Packers cornerbacks.

Will the Vikings bring back CB Terence Newman?

The Falcons may be shifting their attention from free agency to the draft.

WR Jarius Wright brings experience playing for Norv Turner with him to the Panthers.

CB Patrick Robinson feels he’s a changed player from his first stint with the Saints.

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen says he always plays with a chip on his shoulder.

Cardinals QB Sam Bradford has gone through some “dark times” due to his knee injuries.

CB Sam Shields hopes he’s past his concussions and able to help the Rams.

Projecting the starting defense for the 49ers.

C Justin Britt will remain with the Seahawks.