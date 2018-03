Getty Images

The Vikings have made their big moves, but they still have blanks to fill in.

They got a step closer Tuesday, agreeing to a deal to bring kicker Kai Forbath back on a one-year deal, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Forbath hit a career-high 32 field goals last year (of 38 tries, a solid 84 percent), after going 15-of-15 for them in seven games in 2016.

The 30-year-old has also hit seven field goals from 50 yards or longer since joining the Vikings.