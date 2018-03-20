Washington names Phil Rauscher assistant offensive line coach

Getty Images

Washington named Phil Rauscher assistant offensive line coach Tuesday. The team also formally announced the promotion of Kevin O’Connell to passing game coordinator.

Rauscher, 32, spent the three previous seasons with the Broncos, including serving as assistant to head coach Vance Joseph in 2017. He spent the 2015-16 seasons as an offensive coaching assistant on the Broncos’ staff, helping guide the team to victory in Super Bowl 50.

O’Connell, 32, joined Washington as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2017, helping the team finish 11th in the NFL in team passer rating (93.9) and 12th in net passing yards per game (234.4). He oversaw special projects for the 49ers in 2016 after working as the quarterbacks coach with the Browns in 2015.