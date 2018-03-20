Weather forces Allen Hurns to visit Cowboys before Jets

Getty Images

Receiver Allen Hurns wants to visit the Jets, but there’s no plane to take him there.

Per a league source, weather issues in the New York area have triggered the cancellation of the flight that would have taken Hurns to visit the Jets. He’ll instead visit the Cowboys first, with a visit to the Jets to follow immediately.

Of course, there will be no visit to the Jets if Hurns likes what he hears and puts pen to paper.

Hurns, undrafted out of Miami in 2014, was released on Tuesday. His production has dipped significantly since generating more than 1,000 yards in his second NFL season.